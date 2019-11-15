Kansas school threat turns out to be ‘non-credible,’ student removed from school

ELLSWORTH, Kan. (KSNW) – Law enforcement took a student into custody after a threat was made at a Kansas high school.
The threat was made today at the Ellsworth Junior and Senior High School. An investigation by law and school staff found there are was no credible threat.
Law enforcement removed the student who made the comments from the school and are planning extra patrols the rest of the week.
