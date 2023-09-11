WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – It’s been five years since energy provider Evergy requested a rate increase for customers in the Wichita area. This year, the company has asked the Kansas Corporation Commission for a residential rate of just less than 10%. But the base rate increase for school customers starts at 25%.

An Evergy spokesperson tells KSN this week the net increase for schools in rates could be between 11-12%.

Some schools say they have budgeted for energy increases, but they are closely watching to see what gets approved by the KCC.

“So we budgeted a 12% to 12.5% increase,” said Jane Nichols, Newton Schools USD 373 Director of Business. “So if that increase goes up, it’s going to be potentially looking into our contingency to come up with those additional dollars.”

Nichols says with budgets set. They remain hopeful the net increase expected between 11-12% remains where it is at this time.

“Because not only are we looking at electric going up, but we do some natural gas and natural gas is going to go up,” said Nichols. “Along with the inflation of all our supplies.”

Other schools say they, too, are watching closely.

“We’ve already completed our negotiations for the year, and all of that has kind of been worked into the budget,” said Shane Hecox, Buhler USD 313 Schools Director of Finance. “For us, that’s a tough pill for us to swallow this late in the game for sure.”

Hecox also says they budgeted for increases in energy costs. And he says they want to see what the final “net” increase is for schools that are expected to be approved later this year.

“We try to keep as many (people) recruit and retain staff to keep as many quality people in the classroom as we can,” said Hecox. “Because we know that’s the number one thing that makes a difference in our students’ lives.”

Hecox says keeping people on staff for the kids remains a priority, and they will likely not have to make changes as things stand now.

“We are wanting some answers though on the final numbers of any increase,” said Hecox.