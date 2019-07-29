Kansas senator returns to GOP after working for independent

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas state senator is back with the Republican party after leaving it to join independent Greg Orman’s campaign for governor.

The Wichita Eagle reports Sen. John Doll, of Garden City, changed his party affiliation a few weeks ago.

He had been an independent since March 2018, when he became Orman’s running mate in their unsuccessful bid for the governor’s office.

Doll lost all his committee assignments after he became an independent under a Senate rule that strips senators of committee spots if they change parties. Senate President Susan Wagle’s office said Doll will again receive committee assignments.

Doll said he has never voted along strictly party lines. He hasn’t decided whether he will run for re-election in 2020.

His decision gives the Republicans a 29-11 majority in the Senate.

