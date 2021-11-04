Kansas sheriffs letter: Operations and management at LSH have reached a crisis level

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — It’s a letter from 59 Kansas sheriffs to Governor Laura Kelly and they’re demanding changes at Larned State Hospital. They criticized management and the state policies, and said the leaders “created a culture that has become a quagmire of red tape and bureaucracy.” One of the problems highlighted in the letter explains what happened during the John Colt escape. However, they said there are other problems that put the public in danger, and bring disservice to the mentally ill.

John Colt was in the “Sexual Predator Treatment Program” at LSH, and escaped in June. Authorities didn’t capture him until late September, when they found him in Utah. Three women, who were all employees at LSH are accused of helping Colt escape.

“They failed to notify any law enforcement for five hours,” said Barton County Sheriff Brian Bellendir.



“I’m not sure I’ve gotten a straight answer,” added Pawnee County Sheriff Scott King,” when asked about the answer he received from the state for why it took LSH more than five hours to contact law enforcement about Colt’s escape.

Sheriff Bellendir also shared something similar saying “I posed that question directly (to the superintendent) and I did not get a response.”

KSN asked this direct question to Laura Howard, the secretary for the Kansas Department For Aging and Disability Services, which is the agency that oversees LSH.



“That’s been part of the internal investigation that we’ve done relating to escape and frankly that should not have happened there should’ve been notification far earlier,” said Howard.

However, in the letter the sheriffs sent to Governor Kelly, they highlighted several problems, including who can accept patients, and what appears to be a lack of cooperation accepting patients who are going through a mental health crisis. In some cases, the sheriffs said their deputies were left with no choice, but to sit with people at the jail.



“It’s taken too long, like Sheriff Bellendir said, I’ve seen them sit in the back of a squad room for 16 hours, or more, 72 hours,” said Sheriff King. “I want to see that we’re the voice for the mental health person in the real life crisis, and that’s the only thing we’re trying to do, but every time we try to, we don’t get the help.”

We asked Secretary Howard if there needs to be changes to policies regarding who can accept mental health patients.



“You know, I don’t know Bret,” said Howard. “Because it’s interesting, we’re in a time where we have a lot of changes going on in our mental health system that are really about trying to expand capacity, we’re in the process of developing contracts with community hospitals across who have psychiatric units to serve as what we’re calling state institution alternative beds,”

Howard did say LSH already faced challenges like staffing shortages and high turnover rate, and said the pandemic exacerbated the problem.

KSN asked both sheriffs what they would like to see come out of the letter they wrote, and what kind of action they want the state and Governor Kelly to take.

“Let’s quit talking, let’s make some serious changes,” said Sheriff Bellendir. “This is at a crisis level.”