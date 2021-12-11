Bob Dole honored in Russell, Kansas Statehouse

RUSSELL, Kan. (KSNT) – Late Kansas Senator Bob Dole returned home Saturday to Russell after being honored at the National Cathedral and the World War II Memorial on the Washington Mall Friday.

Dole passed away Sunday at the age of 98. His death comes less than a year after he announced he had stage 4 lung cancer.

Gov. Laura Kelly and a delegation of Kansas officials received Dole’s casket at the Statehouse on Saturday afternoon. Kansas ROTC cadets provided an honor cordon as the Kansas National Guard Casket Team carried the casket to its position of repose on the second level.

The ceremony included remarks by Gov. Laura Kelly. Senators Roger Marshall and Jerry Moran, and former Senator Nancy Kassebaum Baker, and former Congressman Jim Slattery.

Earlier in the day, a service and public viewing were held at St. Mary Queen of Angels Catholic Church in Russell.

After both services, Dole’s casket and family returned to Washington, D.C. Dole will be buried in Arlington National Cemetery.

The officer in charge of Dole’s Kansas funeral services Bryan Gregory said the weekend ceremonies reflected the professionalism and dedication to service he showed throughout his life.

“It’s an opportunity for us to do that,” Bryan Gregory, U.S. Army Joint Funeral Honors Detail, said. “Once a soldier, always a soldier. We say soldier for life and so that’s an opportunity for us to show that support to him and his family, as his final opportunity.”