Kansas State Fair still being planned; final decision to come in early July

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) – It’s an event so large, officials say they would fall behind if they stopped planning. The Kansas State Fair is still scheduled for September 11-20 at the fairgrounds in Hutchinson despite the coronavirus pandemic.

The event draws a crowd of 340,000 annually.

“Our team remains confident that we will have a Fair in September — an event that has spanned 107 uninterrupted years,” said Robin Jennison, the Kansas State Fair General Manager.

“While we are optimistic we will be able to have a Fair this year, we will make a final decision in early July. Safety is always of the utmost priority. We know these are unprecedented times, and the Fair is making changes with the health and safety of our employees and fairgoers in mind.”

Many safety measures are being considered. Among them are:

  • One-way routes through buildings
  • Encouraging customers to buy tickets online or at Dillons
  • More hand sanitizer stations around the grounds

“The Kansas State Fair is a celebration that many look forward to every year. It is an event that lifts our spirits, no matter how difficult the times or circumstances,” Jennison said.

