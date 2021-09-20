Kansas State Fair wraps up

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas State Fair has come to a close.

The fair’s general manager says cleanup will last roughly a week. He said attendance was down by 100,000 due to COVID-19, but he says vendor sales have been through the roof even with lower numbers.

“We talked to the carnival, and they said that they set records in 2019 and that they will break those records for 2021,” said Bryan Schulz, Kansas State Fair general manager.

Schulz says roughly 28 people were vaccinated at the fair, and 225 people were tested for COVID-19.