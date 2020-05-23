Kansas State Parks’ beaches: Status over Memorial Day Weekend

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Kansas state parks are opening a handful of beaches over Memorial Day Weekend. However, groups cannot be larger than 15 people. Law enforcement and state park officials will be monitoring for crowds.
Linda Lanterman, director with Kansas State Parks said the decision to open some beaches came down to safety on the water. “Our concern mostly was allowing people to get into the water in a safe matter — and not just to get into the water at any time, or any other place in the reservoir,” she said.
But not all beaches will be open. State parks with open beaches include:
- Cedar Bluff State Park
- Cheney State Park
- Glen Elder State Park
- Lovewell State Park
- Meade State Park
- Milford State Park
- Prairie Dog State Park
- Scott State Park
- Tuttle Creek State Park
- Webster State Park
- Wilson State Park
State parks with beaches closed due to flooding incude:
- Cross Timbers State Park
- El Dorado State Park
- Elk City State Park
- Fall River State Park
All other state park beaches are closed due to higher use, not being able to properly monitor the number of people using these beaches, or they are still damaged from last year’s flooding. These include:
- Clinton State Park
- Crawford State Park
- Eisenhower State Park
- Hillsdale State Park
- Kannapolis State Park
- Perry State Park
- Pomona State Park