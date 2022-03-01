MANHATTAN, Kan. (FOX4KC/WDAF) — Kansas State University (K-State) announced on Tuesday, March 1, that the school will be dropping the mask mandate for all campuses.

The drop will go into effect on March 2.

The university’s new face mask policy states that wearing a face mask will still be strongly encouraged indoors but not required.

This new policy is based on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) updated guidance for determining face mask requirements:

People may choose to mask at any time, and high-risk individuals should consult with their health care providers, as should those who live with or care for higher-risk people. Individuals who had exposure to someone with COVID-19 should also wear a mask. People with symptoms or a positive test should stay home. K-State Announcement

Mask requirements remain in effect for university shuttle buses because of U.S. Department of Transportation policy.

Read more about the vaccine and university guidance on the COVID-19 website.