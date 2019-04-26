Kansas Supreme Court: Abortion now a constitutional right in state

The Kansas Supreme Court released its decision Friday morning ruling that having the option to get an abortion is a right in the state.

The court said the Kansas Constitution gives women the right to make their own decisions regarding their bodies. That means abortions would be legal in Kansas even if Roe v. Wade is reversed at the federal level.

“Our Supreme Court had not made a ruling in that regard until today,” said Robert Eye, a lawyer who represents two abortion doctors in the Supreme Court case.

The four-year battle began when the legislature passed and Governor Sam Brownback signed a bill outlawing a specific type of second-trimester abortions. Then a lawsuit against it was filed.

“That fundamental right would have been impermissibly interfered with by this statute that banned the most commonly used procedure to end second-trimester abortions,” said Eye.

Kansans for Life opposed the court’s decision.

“They have given such a broad right to abortion on demand, broader than anything else in the country, so that is where we were just horrified,” said Jeanne Gawdun, a KFL lobbyist. “The law is a teacher, it lets people know, hey, we are a pro-life state, we do value life, not only the life of the woman but also the life of her unborn child.”

Now those against abortion are looking at the option of passing a constitutional amendment that would change the right to an abortion in Kansas. It would require two-thirds of each chamber and be put to a statewide vote.

Legislators return May 1 and have two and a half weeks to decide what they are going to do before the scheduled end of the session.