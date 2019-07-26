Kansas Supreme Court chief justice to retire in December

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – Kansas Supreme Court Chief Justice Lawton Nuss plans to retire in December, giving Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly a second appointment on the court.

Nuss announced Friday that he plans to step down Dec. 17 after serving on the court since 2002 and as chief justice since 2010. He was an appointee of moderate Republican Gov. Bill Graves.

During the 66-year-old Nuss’ tenure as chief justice, the seven-member court came under increasing criticism from conservative Republicans for rulings that overturned death sentences in capital murder cases and directed legislators to increase spending on public schools. And the court ruled in April that the state constitution protects abortion rights.

Nuss’ announcement the same month Justice Lee Johnson announced plans to retire Sept. 8. Johnson was appointed by Democratic Gov. Kathleen Sebelius.

The following statement is from Governor Laura Kelly regarding the retirement announcement of Chief Justice Lawton Nuss:

“From his beginnings as a Marine and then a young lawyer in Salina, to serving on our state’s highest court for the last 17 years and leading the entire judicial branch as Chief Justice for the last nine, Lawton Nuss has put his exceptional talents to work for the people of Kansas. As a Marine, a lawyer, a jurist, and a Kansan, Chief Justice Nuss has taken challenges head on and never shied from struggle or duty. He’s been in the arena, doing difficult work on behalf of Kansans. And he has done it well. I wish him the best in his well-earned retirement and hope he enjoys spending more time with his wife, Barbara, and their children and grandchildren.”