Kansas Supreme Court plans to swear in new justice Jan. 24

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) –The Kansas Supreme Court plans to swear in a new justice Jan. 24.

Evelyn Wilson is set to take her seat on the seven-member high court a little more than a month after Gov. Laura Kelly announced Wilson’s appointment.

Wilson has been a district judge in Shawnee County since 2004 and its administrative judge overseeing court operations since 2014. She is replacing former Supreme Court Justice Lee Johnson after he retired in September.

Kelly has another appointment to fill because former Chief Justice Lawton Nuss retired in December. She is expected to name a replacement for Nuss by mid-March.

