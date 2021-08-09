Kansas Supreme Court to return to in-person oral arguments in September

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) —  The Kansas Supreme Court plans to resume in-person oral arguments in September.

The Kansas court was among the first supreme courts nationwide to use videoconferencing technology for its oral arguments. Since the beginning of the pandemic, the court has conducted its dockets virtually.

“We learned that we can quickly shift from an in-person proceeding to one that can be conducted through videoconferencing,” Chief Justice Marla Luckert said. “Now we look forward to welcoming attorneys, parties, and the public back to the Judicial Center for oral arguments.”

According to officials, when in-person oral arguments resume, safety will be a priority. All visitors to the Kansas Judicial Center are required to follow minimum standard health protocols to enter the building, which include:

  • answering screening questions about symptoms of or exposure to COVID-19;
  • wearing a face mask or face covering in public areas of the building; and
  • maintaining 6 feet of physical distance from others, unless a physical barrier provides separation, or the person and all others nearby are fully vaccinated and no one objects.

