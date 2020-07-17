Kansas teachers’ union react to Gov. Kelly’s executive order delaying school year

(KSNW) – A Kansas teachers’ union is speaking out about the Governor’s order delaying the start of school until after Labor Day. The Kansas National Education Association said teacher members main concerns over this issue has more to do about how they return to schools safely rather than when. Delaying the start is what many believe is what’s best.

“I’m ready to see the kids again, see how much they’ve grown over the summer,” said Padilla.

Normally, Wichita West High School math teacher Gabe Padilla is excited for the start of school but this year he had anxiety about returning so soon. He’s thankful Governor Kelly ordered delaying the start date.

“Yes I want to see the kids but I want it to be safe for the teachers and the students and for support staff all in our school,” said Gabe Padilla.

“What we really need is this time for schools to prepare to get all of the PPE devices that they need,” said Marcus Baltzell, Director of Communications, Kansas National Education Association.

Baltzell says recent polling of its more than 20,000 teacher members show support of pushing back the start of school.

“I think what’s really clear from the numbers that we see is that our teachers want to return when it’s safe to return,” said Baltzell.

With the spike in COVID-19 cases, he says teachers are also concerned about how to return safely.

“And certainly we don’t want students and teachers gathering in these closed environments that are modern classrooms and instead of having teaching and learning going on we’re growing a pandemic in these incubators,” Baltzell said.

Plus, he said these extra weeks give districts more time to plan and prepare for a safe return and hopefully avoid closing schools again.

“We want to get back to school in a safe way so that we can stay in school,” said Baltzell. Let’s get to school safely and let’s stay in school safely.”

“I want to be with my students and I miss my kids but our safety comes before anything else, ” said Padilla.

The union supports the State Board of Education approving Governor Kelly’s order to delay school. The board will vote sometime next week.