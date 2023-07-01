WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A rollover crash in Pawnee County killed a 17-year-old and seriously injured a woman on Saturday.

The Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) says a Kinsley, Kansas, woman was driving southbound on 100th Ave. a mile and a half north of Kansas Highway 56 when she lost control and went into the east ditch.

The car rolled approximately three times.

A 17-year-old from Jetmore, Kansas, was riding in the vehicle. They were pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the vehicle was hospitalized with suspected serious injuries.