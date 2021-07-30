Kansas universities deciding on mask policy for campus indoors

WICHITA, Kan (KSNW) – Many Kansas Universities are laying out their policies for masks. With August looming, school is right around the corner. There is already quite a bit of life on the WSU campus as administrators decide if masks are back.

To mask or not to mask? It’s a question many universities are deciding after Governor Kelly recently recommended schools use them while students and staff are inside.

“We choose to follow the governor’s guidance and the CDC as we move forward,” said Jeff Morris, the VP of communications and marketing for K-State.

K-State announced Friday that masks are back and vaccines are encouraged when school begins.

“We are hopeful we can get more people vaccinated we can stop this thing and get back to a more normal existence,” said Morris.

So far the University of Kansas said on its website that masks are recommended at all times, including for those who are vaccinated.

Wichita State University’s president shared that he believes Governor Kelly’s new mask requirement for state employees includes Wichita State and its students, but they are awaiting final confirmation.

“If it keeps up safe then it is worth doing, there is no point risking it,” said Yoyi Kadiri, a graduate student at WSU.

Right now Fort Hays University, Washburn University, and Friends University said masks are optional when school starts, but they are continuing to assess the situation and will make changes as needed.

Newman University and Emporia State University said they will be making a decision in the upcoming weeks if masks will be required.

“We can’t do anything if we are healthy so let’s try to do what we can to be safe,” said Kadiri.

Some universities said they are also considering adding more incentives to get the vaccine for students when they return.