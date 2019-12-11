Kansas Wildlife, Parks & Tourism investigating after pheasant hunter was shot in Graham County

GRAHAM COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Wildlife, Parks & Tourism hunting accident reconstruction team is investigating a pheasant hunting incident in Graham County.
The incident occurred on Sunday, Dec. 9 and sent one man to the hospital via life flight.
The reconstruction team, with the help of K-9 Creed, was able to find the location of shells, and the wad from the shotshell the victim was shot with.
The victim was transported in critical condition.
