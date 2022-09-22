WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Wing of the Civil Air Patrol (CAP) transported boxes of blood for the American Red Cross on Wednesday.

According to a news release from the CAP, there were two missions that were flown concurrently. The first mission involved transport of blood to facilities in Wichita and in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

The second mission was declared a STAT transport mission for transport to Aurora, Colorado.

Volunteers from the Air Capital Composite Squadron in Wichita utilized two vehicle transports to transport 20 boxes of blood from the Red Cross facility in Wichita to a facility in Tulsa. They also took six boxes back to the Wichita facility.

The Kansas Wing also received a request for an urgent transport of blood products from the Wichita Red Cross facility to the University of Colorado Medical Center in Aurora, Colorado.

Because of the time-sensitive nature of the request, the Air Force Rescue Coordination Center authorized Civil Air Patrol to perform the mission on behalf of the Air Force.

Aircrew members from the Air Capital Composite Squadron in Wichita, Kansas and Smoky Hill Composite Squadron in Salina, Kansas, flew one box of blood in a Cessna C182 from Wichita to an airport in Limon, Colorado.

They were met by a volunteer from the Black Sheep Senior Squadron in Centennial, Colorado, who delivered the blood to the hospital at 7:45 p.m.

The news release says the Civil Air Patrol is the official auxiliary of the U.S. Air Force and was established in 1941.