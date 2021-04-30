Kansas woman charged in school parking lot assault

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — A 39-year-old woman suspected of running over another mother in a Kansas middle school parking lot is now facing six charges.

Wyandotte County District Attorney Mark Dupree charged Tyla Jack with aggravated battery and other counts after she turned herself in Thursday afternoon.

Authorities allege Jack ran over and seriously injured another woman Tuesday in the parking lot of Carl Bruce Middle School. Police say the assault started with a fight between two girls.

After school officials broke up the fight, they called the girls’ parents, who showed up on the scene and, police say, made matters worse.