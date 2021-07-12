Kansas Works: 51,000 jobs available in Kansas, 5,000 in Sedgwick County

SEDGWICK COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – There are over 51,000 open jobs available on KansasWorks.com which includes over 5,000 listings here in Sedgwick County.

Many employers are sweetening the deal by offering sign-on bonuses, flexible work schedules and remote work options.

Two job fairs are coming up this week, both at the Wichita Workforce Center (2021 N. Amidon Ave, Suite #1100, Wichita, KS 67203).

Textron Aviation is hiring machinists, assembly workers, avionics and A&P mechanics at a fair on Tuesday.

On Thursday, multiple employers, including the city of Wichita, Fidelity Bank and Popeyes will host an in-person job fair at the Workforce Center.

“If an individual is not qualified today for the job they want, the Workforce Center can assist them to as the work toward their professional career aspirations,” Amanda Duncan with the Workforce Alliance of South Central Kansas said.

To search available jobs, visit the Kansas Works website.