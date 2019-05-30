'An evacuation of all mobile homes': Flooding concerns at Kanopolis State Park Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. KSN News. [ + - ] Video

MARQUETTE, Kan. (KSNW) - Campers are racing against time to evacuate Kanopolis State Park due to flooding concerns.

Instead of enjoying the lake, people here are clearing out and filling dumpsters with trash and debris they don't want the rising waters to pick up.

"Everything has had to be torn down so quick, trees cut down, decks demolished because we're working on a time schedule," said Amy Borecky, Hutchinson.

Summer regulars at Kanopolis State Park are busy, but instead of making themselves at home, they're on the way out.

"We're going through an evacuation of all mobile homes in the marina," said Jason Sunderland, Kanopolis State Park.

The rising lake from storm water is why they're shutting down the area. The mobile homes usually stay stationary year-round, and it's been years since they've been moved.

"1993, yeah it was July 25th of 1993, this was all emptied. It was another 10 foot high than we are now," said Bill Barrow, Kanopolis Marina President.

Boat ramps, beach areas and some roads are filling up with water. It's why they want all people and their trailers out by Wednesday evening. And with teamwork, they say they'll make it happen.

"We've got to get the job done, we've got to get cleaned up, so they'll let us come back in here, and so we're just doing what we have to," said Lindsay Schmidt, trailer owner.

After it's cleared, there's no telling when this popular area will open back up or what damage they will come back to.