'Have never met an officer that doesn't want to help': Game wardens help during floods

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) - From rescuing families from their flooded homes to risking their own lives to help restore power to towns, Kansas game wardens are stepping up in a desperate time of need.

"Game wardens do so much more than people realize we do," said Larry Hastings, Operations Captain.

Larry Hastings is an Operations Captain with the Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism. He says his department is busy with heavy rain and floods across the state.

"Actually over by Neodesha they assisted getting a guy out who had been stuck in his vehicle for about eight hours in the flood waters," said Hastings.

They also did work in Greenwood County in dangerous high waters.

"We're having a lot more search and rescue issues right now because of the rain," said Hastings.

They are partnered with the Kansas Department of Emergency Management System, and activated when a need, can't be met. Sheriffs departments can also reach out for assistance.

"We have specialized boats, we have specialized vehicles to be able to get around, not many people have air boats, we have air boats," said Hastings.

And the team has unique training for possible severe weather situations on water and land.

"We get extensive training on operation of boats, on search and rescue operations," said Hastings.

Some members were recently deployed to Tuttle Creek to assist with flooding concerns. It's a call Hastings says, his teammates always answer.

"I can't think of any time, that I have never met an officer that doesn't want to help," said Hastings.

Wardens in the Wichita area are on stand by for possible concerns in the coming days. So far more than forty game wardens have responded to severe weather.