'That is an added cost, but if you're talking lives': Clearwater considers full-time EMS staff

CLEARWATER, Kan. (KSNW) - Changes could be coming to EMS services in Clearwater, after the director resigned last Fall, and a handful of his staff left in support him. The city is considering new ways to staff the department.

It's the sound Wendy Bullard was happy to hear soon after the call, when her daughter needed help.

"It was a matter of ten minutes or less from the time the phone call was made, so gosh it sure makes for the tension and the worries the stress go down a lot,"said Wendy Bullard, Clearwater.

Bullard is a hair dresser in Clearwater.

"Should we put you under the cape,?" said Bullard.

She and other neighbors have concerns about the future of their emergency services.

"I think it's a toss up, it's a hard call right now," said Bullard.

The city administrator says city council decided it couldn't continue with just volunteers.

"We can go back to the community and say here's what the county is willing to support, here's what we're willing to do to keep it local," said Ron Marsh, Clearwater City Administrator.

If Sedgwick County takes over services, the county's PIO tells me it would be of no cost to Clearwater residents, because they already support county EMS. And if it's local, they will hire several full time staff, and the city will double their EMS budget. Marsh says this may cause a tax increase for residents but some think it's worth it.

While some residents believe county EMS is the best option, others are concerned about response times if a truck isn't always in Clearwater.

"If we had to wait for the ambulance to come from some other place," said Rhonda Janzen, Clearwater.

"That is an added extra cost, but if you're talking lives, you know,?" said Bullard.

Marsh says they're waiting for the county to come back with an official plan..and then city council will vote on it.