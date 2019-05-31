'We've had over 50 soldiers assist': Kansas National Guard responds to severe weather Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. KSN News. [ + - ] Video

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) - The rains have stopped for now, but the work is far from over.

Members of the Kansas National Guard have been all over the state helping those in need. The deputy commander says from tornadoes to heavy thunderstorms, the air and army teams have been on the go.

Flooded lakes, rivers and devastating storms have called for extra assistance in some Kansas counties.

"This is certainly an unusual circumstance with the amount of rain we had recently, and the tornadoes added onto that, the guard is still standing by," said Lt. Col. Kyle Chansler, Kansas National Guard.

Lt. Col. Chansler says its one of the busiest seasons in his 22 years with the Kansas National Guard. He says teams have delivered bottled drinking water.

"To communities in case water becomes contaminated," said Chansler.

Worked to fortify a levee with sandbags.

"We've had over 50 soldiers assist the Coffeyville city employees," said Chansler.

And most recently, responded to Douglas County.

"Air National Guard the 184th Intelligence Wing out at McConnell, they deployed and mobilized up to Douglas County after the tornado the other night," said Chansler.

County emergency managers make the requests for aid, and it is up to the state if the guard can assist. Lt. Col. Chansler says in some cases, they can provide a resource, that otherwise, wouldn't be available.

"This particular vehicle would be beneficial because of its high clearance being able to get through high water," said Chansler.

He says they're always ready and willing to answer the call.

"The guard is part of the community, and the community is part of the guard, we want to make sure we're supporting each other," said Chansler.

Every year, part of their safety program is to prepare soldiers to respond to these situations. They also train for fire fighting assistance.