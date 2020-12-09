Driver dies, Kansas highway shut in fiery FedEx truck crash

Kansas

by: Matt Stewart, Travis Meier, and FOX 4 Newsroom

Posted: / Updated:

LENEXA, Kan. (WDAF & AP) – Authorities in suburban Kansas City, Kansas, say the driver of a FedEx semitrailer has died after the truck sailed over the side of a highway bridge, crashed onto the road below and erupted in flames.

Police say the crash happened around 4 a.m. Wednesday when the truck launched off the side of the Kansas Highway 7 bridge and landed on Kansas Highway 10 below near Olathe.

The crash led to a large fire that consumed the truck and shut down all lanes of K-10 in the area as fire crews battled the flames and police investigated.

The name of the driver was not immediately released.

Picture of crashed truck on K-10

