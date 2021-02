TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Topeka Police Department is investigating a two-car fatal crash. It happened at 10th and Washburn in Topeka Friday morning.

One driver was killed, and the other driver was transported to the hospital. The cars had no passengers.

The identity of the driver that died in the crash is being withheld until next of kin can be notified.

Officials asked motorists to avoid the area due to the investigation.