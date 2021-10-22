1 man dead in crash in Republic County

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — One man is dead after a crash involving a semi in Republic County, Kan. around 11 a.m. Friday.

Courtesy: Kansas Highway Patrol

According to police, a man driving a van was traveling northbound on Highway 81, when a semi in front of him slowed down to make a left turn onto Fir Rd. The man ran into the back of the semi, causing the crash. He died at the scene.

The driver of the semi was not injured.

The accident caused the highway to close for several hours while Kansas Highway Patrol worked to clear the scene. It has since reopened.