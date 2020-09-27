1 person dead in fatal injury accident in Phillips County

KENSINGTON, Kan. (KSNW) – A 23-year-old driver has died after suffering fatal injuries in a one car accident in Phillips County

It happened around 2:30 a.m. Sunday about four miles west of K-248 and US-36. Kansas Highway Patrol says a Dodge Ram driven by Nicholas Shaffer of Kensington was eastbound on US-36 when he veered right for an unknown reason and entered the south ditch.

Shaffer’s vehicle continued eastbound in the ditch and ramped a field entrance. The truck and driver went airborne and landed on the south shoulder of US-36, turning sideways and rolling until it came to rest in the south ditch facing southwest.

Shaffer, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was pronounced dead on the scene.

