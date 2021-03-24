15-year-old killed in Cheyenne County crash

Kansas

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

CHEYENNE COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – An early morning accident in northwest Kansas has claimed the life of a 15-year-old boy Wednesday.

The Kansas Highway Patrol says that shortly after 5 a.m., 15-year-old Aiden Patricio-Fernandez was driving southbound on the 1500 block of County Road 14 north of St. Francis in Cheyenne County when he lost control of his 2002 Suburban.

The Suburban left the roadway and went airborne striking a tree in a ditch causing it to turn. Then it struck a second tree on the driver’s side door causing fatal injuries to Patricio-Fernandez.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories