16 Kansas lakes found to have Blue-Green algae warning

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment, in conjunction with the Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism, has issued public health advisories for Kansas lakes.

Warnings:

Big Eleven Lake, Wyandotte County (unchanged)

Camp Hawk Lake, Harvey County (unchanged)

Gathering Pond near Milford (Hatchery Supply Pond), Geary County (unchanged)

Hiawatha City Lake, Brown County (upgraded from watch 8/22)

Hodgeman County State Fishing Lake, Hodgeman County (upgraded from watch 8/22)

Jerry Ivey Pond, Saline County (unchanged)

Lake Afton, Sedgwick County (unchanged)

Lakewood Park Lake, Saline County (unchanged)

Lebo Kids’ Pond, Coffey County (unchanged))

Marais des Cygnes Wildlife Area (unchanged)

Marion County Lake, Marion County (unchanged)

Melvern Outlet Pond, Osage County (unchanged))

Melvern Swim Pond, Osage County (unchanged))

Neosho State Fishing Lake, Neosho (unchanged)

South Lake, Johnson County (unchanged)

Westlake in Gage Park, Shawnee County (unchanged)

When a warning is issued, KDHE recommends the following precautions be taken:

Lake water is not safe to drink for pets or livestock.

Lake water, regardless of blue-green algae status, should never be consumed by humans.

Water contact should be avoided.

Fish may be eaten if they are rinsed with clean water and only the fillet portion is consumed, while all other parts are discarded.

Do not allow pets to eat dried algae.

If lake water contacts skin, wash with clean water as soon as possible.

Avoid areas of visible algae accumulation.

Watches:

Carousel Lake (Gage Park), Shawnee County (unchanged)

Lake Shawnee, Shawnee County (unchanged)

Lovewell Reservoir, Jewell County (unchanged)

Meadowbrook Park Lake, Johnson County (unchanged)

Mission Lake, Brown County (new 8/22)

Riggs Park Lake, Sedgwick County (new 8/22)

Rock Garden Pond (Gage Park), Shawnee County (unchanged)

A watch means that blue-green algae have been detected and a harmful algal bloom is present or likely to develop. People are encouraged to avoid areas of algae accumulation and keep pets and livestock away from the water.

During the watch status, KDHE recommends the following precautions be taken:

Signage will be posted at all public access locations

Water may be unsafe for humans/animals

Avoid areas of algae accumulation and do not let people/pets eat dried algae or drink contaminated water.

Swimming, wading, skiing, and jet skiing are discouraged near visible blooms

Boating and fishing are safe. However, inhalation of the spray may affect some individuals. Avoid direct contact with water, and wash with clean water after any contact.

Clean fish well with potable water and eat fillet portion only.

KDHE samples publicly-accessible bodies of water for blue-green algae when the agency receives reports of potential algae blooms in Kansas lakes. Based on sampling results, KDHE reports on potentially harmful conditions.

Kansans should be aware that blooms are unpredictable. They can develop rapidly and may float around the lake, requiring visitors to exercise their best judgment. If there is scum, a paint-like surface or the water is bright green, avoid contact and keep pets away. These are indications that a harmful bloom may be present. Pet owners should be aware that animals that swim in or drink water affected by a harmful algal bloom or eat dried algae along the shore may become seriously ill or die.

For information on blue-green algae and reporting potential harmful algal blooms, please visit www.kdheks.gov/algae-illness/index.htm.