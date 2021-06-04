16-year-old girl among 6 injured in Memorial Day crash dies

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Police in Kansas City, Kansas, said a teenage girl who was among six people injured in a two-car Memorial Day crash has died of her injuries.

Police say 16-year-old Chelsey Updike, of Kansas City, Kansas, died Wednesday at an area hospital from the injuries she sustained.

Two adults injured in the crash remained hospitalized four days later, but are expected to recover. Police say the crash happened around 4 a.m. Monday, when a speeding car carrying four teens collided with an oncoming vehicle.

The car with the teens then hit a utility pole. Police say five of the six victims were thrown from their cars. One person had to be cut out of a wrecked vehicle.

