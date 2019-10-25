TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – Shawnee County authorities have arrested 18 people and served 23 warrants during a domestic violence crackdown.
The Topeka Capital-Journal reports that the sweep occurred Wednesday, as part of the 17th annual National Family Violence and Apprehension Detail. Shawnee County Sheriff Brian Hill says more than 300 law enforcement agencies from 29 states participated.
Of the 18 arrests in Shawnee County, 14 were for domestic violence suspects, clearing 18 warrants. Four other arrests were for other crimes, clearing five warrants.
Information from: The Topeka (Kan.) Capital-Journal, http://www.cjonline.com
(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
- 18 arrested in Shawnee County domestic violence sweep
- Senator calls plan to collect DNA from migrants ‘wasteful expenditure of money’
- Oil drilling could be the possible cause of earthquakes in Kansas
- Late Congressman Elijah Cummings lies in state for special ceremony
- KVC closes acute beds for kids 18 and under that are in a suicidal or homicidal crisis