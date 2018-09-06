184 citations written on K-15 in last 6 days

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) - Authorities said that they have written 184 citations on K-15 in the last six days.

On September 1, the Sedgwick County Sheriff partnered with the Kansas Highway Patrol, Derby Police Department, Mulvane, Kansas Police Department, Wichita Police Department and the Kansas Department of Transportation.

Authorities are working to reduce traffic accidents, make the highway safer, and to get people to slow down.

Citations written so far on the campaign:

• Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office - 138 citations

• Derby Police Department - 26 citations

• Mulvane Police Department - 20 citations