2 charged in Kansas bar shooting roamed free, despite past

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) – A review of court records by The Associated Press indicates that two convicted felons facing criminal charges over a Kansas bar shooting that killed four people and wounded five others had previous brushes with the law that could have had them behind bars had judges and other officials made different decisions.

Twenty-nine-year-old fugitive Hugo Villanueva-Morales and 23-year-old Javier Alatorre are charged with four counts of first-degree murder in the early Sunday shooting at the Tequila KC bar in a close knit Kansas City, Kansas, neighborhood.

Police continue searching for Villanueva-Morales; Alatorre was arrested Sunday in Kansas City, Missouri.

Villanueva-Morales spent two nights in a local jail within two weeks of the shooting. And Alatorre also had been released from jail in September across the state line in Jackson County, Missouri, where he still faces charges of fleeing from police in a stolen vehicle.

