2 dead after police chase in Lyon County

LYON COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) - Two people were killed during a high-speed chase in Lyon County Saturday night.

According to the Lyon County Sheriff's Office, a deputy attempted to stop a vehicle on I-35 at mile marker 142 just before 8:00 p.m. Saturday. A pursuit began after the driver of the vehicle refused to stop.

During the chase authorities learned the vehicle had recently been stolen during a robbery in Emporia.

The driver attempted to exit the highway at mile marker 160, the Melvern exit, and lost control of the vehicle and rolled several times.

Multiple agencies responded to the scene, including a Life Team helicopter. Both the driver and the passenger in the vehicle were pronounced dead at the scene.

The deceased have been identified as Sharnicca Cannon, 23, or Tuscon, Arizona and Anthony Krawczyk, 20, of Mesa, Arizona. The crash is being investigated by the Kansas Highway Patrol.