2 hurt in crash on smoky Kansas road amid controlled burns
EMPORIA, Kan. (AP) - Authorities say two people were hurt in a crash on a smoke-obscured highway in the Flint Hills of Kansas.
The Kansas Highway Patrol reports that the wreck happened Tuesday on the Kansas Turnpike about 5 miles southwest of Emporia. More than 100 controlled burns were conducted that day in Lyon County.
Because of the smoke, 70-year-old Gary Craig of Culver, Indiana, had slowed to around 10 mph. His sport utility vehicle then was hit by a pickup truck. The patrol says Craig and a passenger were taken to a hospital with injuries that weren't believed to be serious. The truck's driver wasn't hurt.
Controlled burns are used to control invasive species and encourage plant growth.
National / World
