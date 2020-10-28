2 life terms for 2 counts of first degree felony murder: Junction City man sentenced

Kansas
Posted: / Updated:

Dion Jamel Green (Courtesy: Geary County Jail)

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – A Junction City man has been sentenced to two consecutive life terms in prison without the possibility of parole for 50 years for two counts of first degree felony murder, Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt announced Wednesday.

Dion Jamal Green, 35, was sentenced in Geary County District Court by District Judge Steven L. Hornbaker Wednesday. Green pleaded guilty to the charges in June in connection with the December 2018 deaths of Jenna Schafer, of Junction City, and her unborn child.

The case was investigated by the Kansas Bureau of Investigation, Geary County Sheriff’s Office and the Junction City Police Department.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories