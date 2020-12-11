2 men seriously injured when ATV collides with deer in Kansas

Kansas
LOGAN, Kan. (AP) — The Kansas Highway Patrol says two men from Georgia were seriously injured when their all-terrain vehicle hit a deer in northwest Kansas.

The patrol says the crash occurred Thursday evening about 6 miles south of Logan in Phillips County.

The ATV hit the deer on a county road, went into a ditch and rolled several times.

The driver, 19-year-old Tucker William Mobbs, and 51-year-old Herman Van Mobbs, both of Cedartown, Georgia, were taken to Phillips County Hospital in Phillipsburg with serious injuries.

