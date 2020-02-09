2 Months from Wind Surge Opening Day: Stadium set to open in March

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW)– Exciting times as of today, we are officially two months out from the Wind Surge Opening Game in Wichita. Residents are already preparing themselves, while team officials say the new stadium will be ready in time.

“So what is really the next phase for us is we finish off checking off all the boxes, we’ll be what’s known as a substantial completion day. Which is as we sit here today, March 15,” said Wind Surge Managing General Partner, Lou Schwechheimer.

However, Schwechheimer said, they will more than likely be touching up some last minute features until April 14. Leaders at the stadium have also decided to hire ten local artist from Wichita and Kansas City to paint the official Wind Surge murals.

“Oh we are so excited about that, we got 10 artist from Wichita and Kansas that have presented some amazing art work all baseball themed. And really honoring and celebrating the tremendous talent in this town. One of the things we’d like to do is to create field trips, where kids can appreciate the art and also the baseball,” added Schwechheimer.

For now, the Wind Surge team is heading to Jupiter, Florida to practice with the Miami Marlins until the stadiums set completion date on March 15.

