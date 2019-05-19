2 oil tankers catch fire in Herington; lightning may be the cause

HERINGTON, Kan (KSNW) – Firefighters in Herington have extinguished a large oil tanker fire near the intersection of 300 Avenue and V Avenue.

Crews arrived on the scene around 11:30 a.m. Saturday and had the blaze under control close to 3 p.m.

It is unclear how or when the fire began. It is suspected that the fire may have been caused by lighting striking one or two oil tankers, containing about 500 gallons of oil each.

The tankers were about 10-12 feet in diameter, 10 feet tall, and in close proximity to one another.

The Herington fire captain and crew were fighting the fire in the middle of a thunderstorm.

The firefighters sent to control the inferno had difficulty getting to the location due to flooded and washed out roads.