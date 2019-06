TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – Two people are dead following a fiery crash near Topeka.

KSNT-TV reports that the accident happened around 3:30 a.m. Thursday on Interstate 70 when a car and a box truck collided.

Both vehicles left the roadway and the car caught fire. Officials on the scene said two people in the car died.

The truck driver is hospitalized with injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening.