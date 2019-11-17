2020 could bring more serious flooding to Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – More than six months after floodwaters overwhelmed Lakeside Village’s well system, residents of the northeast Kansas community still drink, cook and bathe with water hauled in by the Kansas National Guard.
It’s one example of the lingering damage from floodwaters that rose across Kansas earlier this year. Lawmakers at the Capitol last week heard from state and federal officials who told them to be ready for more.
Kansas Adjutant General Lee Tafanelli said excess water that hasn’t evaporated, heavier snowfalls and early storms could set conditions for a 2020 with more flooding.
This year’s floods damaged at least $15 million worth of infrastructure and generated $3.8 million in federal flood insurance claims.
