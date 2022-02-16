TOPEKA (KSNT) – With a year passing since freezing temperatures caused an energy crisis in Kansas, KSNT’s Capitol Bureau revisited towns and school districts hit hard by bills that came in the aftermath.

The cold snap in February 2021 hit the majority of the state, with as many as 100,000 Evergy customers going without power during rolling blackouts at peak. Kansas saw two days of controlled outages because electricity providers were facing generating issues from the cold, and the effects trickled out. Schools closed, homes had to plan for staying warm with no power, and cities like Manhattan lost critical infrastructure like traffic lights.

Alongside electrical grid strain, the state saw extraordinary demand for natural gas. During the cold crisis, the Kansas Corporation Commission told state gas companies to do everything they could to keep supplying the utility to customers, defer the charges, and then develop a plan to allow customers to pay the unusually high costs over time.

Winfield was one such town hit by spiking natural gas prices. In a normal year, Winfield typically spends $1.6 million on natural gas in a year. During the 2021 arctic blast, the bill grew to more than $10 million in a span of six days. Winfield’s natural gas manager, the Kansas Municipal Energy Agency’s gas division, said that “the commodity of natural gas had reached never before seen price levels.”

“A year ago we were all shocked,” said Winfield City Manager Taggart Wall.

Wall pleaded for “state and federal authorities to step in” when the town was first hit with the bill.

“We don’t have $10 million sitting here to help with that,” Wall said a year ago. “For an average residential customer, you might be talking somewhere between $2 and $3,000 worth of charges.”

Kansas lawmakers did press for answers on what happened, and the Kansas Corporation Commission has spent the past year investigating the cause. A relief effort also came from the Kansas House, Senate and Gov. Laura Kelly in the form of a low-interest loan program for cities hit with large utility bills.

“It was just imperative to do, because an individual that had normally a $150 electric bill could end up to be an over $1,000 electric bill, even more for businesses,” said Rep. Jim Kelly, D-Westwood.

However, fast forward to 2022, and people in Winfield say they still feel the aftereffects in their utility bills.

“I would have to work three jobs right now to be able to pay it off,” said Brandon Tucker, a resident of Winfield. “Even if I grab a factory job, it’s not going to be enough. It’s kind of ruining my life. People who are single parents like me, and only have one job, they can’t make everything go as easy and smoothly as it seems to be.”

Wall said a solution did eventually come when Winfield joined with other cities to negotiate better prices for the community.

“Winfield customers will recover that over a 6-year period,” Wall said. “And if we’re able to pay it off sooner, or if we’re able to see refunds from any of the gas suppliers, then we’ll pass those savings on to the customer.”

School districts also faced serious costs after the cold crisis. Lew Faust, Director of Business Services for the Manhattan-Ogden School District, said he was shocked to see a gas bill of more than $120,000.

“When the bill came in at 128 and change, that was like ‘oh my!’,” Faust said. “You think ‘okay, something’s just not right.'”

Like Winfield, Faust said that USD 383 joined forces with others facing the same issue. Together with a group of 177 school districts, Manhattan-Ogden was able to settle the cost.

“Staying with that all the way through to where we have a contract set as a fixed rate for the next five years,” Faust said.

The KCC also came forward with an agreement on Feb. 8, 2022, planning to recoup $366 million spent by the Kansas Gas Service, with some of the cost passed to its customers. An additional plan raised gas bills for customers of another municipal company in the state, Black Hills Energy. However, the KCC added on that continued federal and state investigations into market manipulation would also pass any money awarded from civil suits back to customers as well.

“The level of price that we saw coming out of this, it will naturally cause questions as to whether those were legitimate prices caused by scarcity or whether there was some sort of malfeasance going on,” said KCC Commissioner Andrew French.

While the investigations are ongoing, so far, they’ve shown the high costs were linked to a supply issue, according to French.

“We had well head freeze-offs in the Texas area which drastically reduced the amount of natural gas that they were providing, and they’re a big provider,” French said. “Supply and demand were working against us.”