GRAY COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — An early Sunday morning crash in Gray County claimed the life of a 22-year-old man from Holcomb.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reports that Cleff Andre was driving westbound on U.S. 50 near Pierceville just after 4:00 a.m. Sunday when his 2013 Ford Escape crossed the center line and struck a Peterbilt semi that was eastbound.

The driver of the semi is from Missouri and was apparently uninjured in the crash, according to the KHP.