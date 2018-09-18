2nd teenager dies after car crashes into creek near Atchison

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

ATCHISON, Kan. (AP) - The second of two teenagers trapped inside a car that landed upside down in an Atchison creek on Sunday has died.

Sixteen-year-old Regan Moger, of Houston, Texas, died Tuesday at the University of Kansas Hospital, where she was flown after the wreck.

Moger was a passenger in the car driven by 16-year-old Zachary Armontrout, of Rushville, Missouri, who died Monday. Three other students in the car escaped serious injury when the vehicle went into Independence Creek.

All the teenagers were students at Maur Hill-Mount Academy Catholic High School in Atchison.

MSC Radio News reports the school confirmed Moger's died Tuesday while surrounded by loved ones.

Atchison County Undersheriff Toby Smith said the vehicle crashed through a guardrail before landing in the creek.

