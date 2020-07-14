3 felony criminal charges filed against Steve Watkins

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay announced Tuesday he’s filed criminal charges against Kansas Rep. Steve Watkins. This follows an investigation by the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office.

Kagay took over the investigation in April. Watkins came under investigation by the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office after allegations that he listed a Topeka UPS store for his address when voting in the 2019 general election.

The investigation was delayed significantly due to the coronavirus shutdown, Kagay said. But his office maintained constant contact with the sheriff’s office and received regular updates on the gathering of documents and statements.

Watkins is charged with three felonies and a misdemeanor that relate to the 2019 local election: