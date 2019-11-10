3 people wounded in shooting outside Lawrence sports bar

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) – Police are investigating a shooting outside a Lawrence sports bar that left three people wounded.

Lawrence Police say the shooting was reported around 2 a.m. Sunday outside the Playerz Sports Bar on the city’s east side. Officers found an injured man and woman with non-life-threatening injuries in the parking lot.

A suspect in the shooting fled in a car but was stopped by police a few blocks away from the bar on East 23rd Street. The suspect was taken to a hospital with a life-threatening gunshot wound.

A section of East 23rd Street remained closed Sunday morning as part of the investigation.

