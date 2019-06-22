4.5-magnitude earthquake shakes up some Kansans morning

ROOKS COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – Early Saturday morning, the United States Geological Survey registered significant but low-grade seismic activity in the northern central Kansas area.

The 4.5-magnitude quake occurred approximately 11 km (just over 6 miles) west of Plainville, Kansas in Rooks County just before 4 a.m.

Magnitude 4.5 earthquake near Plainville, KS June 22 (Courtesy: USGS.gov)

Magnitude 4.5 earthquake near Plainville, KS June 22

(Courtesy: USGS.gov)

According to USGS data the quake reached just over a mile deep near Plainville and, could be felt around much of the surrounding area from Nebraska to Wichita.

Many viewers wrote in over night to KSN News Facebook and even submitted via KSN ReportIT, sharing their shaky experiences any where from 50 to 200 miles of the epicenter of the temblor.

Wendy from Hill City, Kansas asked, “Is it possible I just felt an earthquake about 5 minutes ago? Has there been a report of one or am I going crazy? Lol”