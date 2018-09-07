Kansas

4 Kansas students accuse dormmate of sexual assault

Posted: Sep 07, 2018 10:17 AM CDT

Updated: Sep 07, 2018 12:14 PM CDT

4 Kansas students accuse dormmate of sexual assault

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) - Authorities are investigating a report that a University of Kansas student sexually assaulted four female dormmates during the first few weeks of classes.

The Lawrence Journal-World reports that the 18-year-old man was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of aggravated criminal sodomy and sexual battery, but was released from jail later that day without being charged. The Douglas County District Attorney's Office sent the case back to police with a request for additional investigation. Police say the women reported being touched inappropriately from Aug. 23 to Aug. 30.

University spokeswoman Erinn Barcomb-Peterson says the man is enrolled as a student but isn't currently a resident of Oliver Hall, which houses both male and female students. She didn't say whether he had been disciplined, citing federal privacy law.
    
 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Local News

National / World

Trending Stories

Top Stories

Video Center