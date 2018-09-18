Kansas

6-year-old girl who was hit by softball comes home from hospital

Posted: Sep 18, 2018 02:36 PM CDT

Updated: Sep 18, 2018 02:45 PM CDT

FORT SCOTT, Kan. (AP) - A 6-year-old Kansas girl who was hit in the head by an overthrown softball has come home after spending two months in the hospital.

KOAM-TV reports that Paizlee Crumby, of Fort Scott, was rushed to Children's Mercy Hospital on July 14 after being knocked unconscious. Doctors removed the right side of her skull to remove a blood clot. They also operated twice to drain fluid from on her brain.

Now that Paizlee is home, she spends her time with her kittens and playing the game "Trouble." Paizlee says she wins "all the time." She is being homeschooled until she undergoes an operation to replace the right side of her skull. For now, a helmet protects the exposed part of her brain.

She also will need speech and physical therapy.
 

